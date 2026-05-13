Missing lens: markets must put a price tag on the climate risks that companies face

Investors in Indian markets react instantly to quarterly earnings, oil prices, elections or monetary policy signals. A weak monsoon can move food stocks. A geopolitical crisis can rattle the rupee within hours. Yet climate risk, one of the biggest long-term threats to India’s economy, barely shows up in how markets price companies and assets. This is becoming harder to justify.
Investors in Indian markets react instantly to quarterly earnings, oil prices, elections or monetary policy signals. A weak monsoon can move food stocks. A geopolitical crisis can rattle the rupee within hours. Yet climate risk, one of the biggest long-term threats to India’s economy, barely shows up in how markets price companies and assets. This is becoming harder to justify.
India is among the world’s most climate-exposed major economies. Heatwaves are getting longer and more extreme. Floods are becoming more frequent and expensive. Water stress is worsening across industrial regions. Coastal infrastructure faces rising risks.
India is among the world’s most climate-exposed major economies. Heatwaves are getting longer and more extreme. Floods are becoming more frequent and expensive. Water stress is worsening across industrial regions. Coastal infrastructure faces rising risks.
These are no longer distant environmental concerns. They are business risks that have already started affecting their operations, supply chains and productivity.
The World Bank has repeatedly warned that climate change could affect labour output, agriculture, infrastructure and living standards across India. The Reserve Bank of India has acknowledged that climate-related shocks can threaten financial stability. Yet Indian markets still behave as though these risks sit somewhere in the distant future.
Consider the disconnect. A factory operating in a water-stressed industrial cluster may still attract capital at roughly the same cost as one with more secure access to water. Real-estate projects in flood-prone cities continue to command premium valuations. Ports, power assets and logistics networks exposed to rising climate threats often face little visible market penalty.
Even insurance and banking stocks, despite their increasing exposure to weather-related losses, are rarely discussed through the lens of climate vulnerability.
This is not because investors lack information. India now has expanding sustainability disclosure rules for listed companies through market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting framework. Large global investors are also paying closer attention to supply-chain exposure, emissions and physical climate threats.
Around the world, central banks and regulators are beginning to ask whether financial systems are underestimating future losses linked to climate change. What has emerged is that there is still a large gap between disclosure and actual pricing.
Indian markets continue to treat many climate shocks as temporary disruptions rather than structural financial risks. A flood that shuts down production is seen as a ‘bad quarter.’ A heatwave that reduces worker productivity is viewed as a seasonal problem. A drought affecting water-intensive industries becomes a short-term operational issue. Markets absorb the event and move on. But the problem is that these shocks are becoming more frequent, more expensive and more interconnected.
India’s growth story depends heavily on climate-sensitive sectors. Manufacturing relies on water and stable temperatures. Agriculture supports millions of livelihoods and consumption patterns. Ports and coastal infrastructure are central to trade ambitions. Construction and real estate are deeply exposed to heat and flooding. Banks and insurers are tied to all of them.
When climate pressures intensify, the impact will not remain confined to environmental damage. It could begin affecting loan books, insurance payouts, asset values and corporate earnings in more visible ways.
This is where the risk for investors lies. Markets are usually very good at reacting to immediate shocks. They are far less comfortable dealing with slow-moving threats that build over years before suddenly becoming impossible to ignore.
Financial history is filled with examples of risks that markets dismissed until repricing arrived abruptly. Look at the past instances of housing bubbles, bad loans and overvalued technology stocks. Climate exposure may become another such blind spot, especially in countries like India where physical risks are unusually high.
The eventual trigger may not even come from within India. It could come from global supply chains demanding tougher environmental standards. It could come from insurers sharply increasing premiums in vulnerable regions. It could come from foreign investors becoming less willing to finance exposed assets without higher returns. Or it could simply come from repeated climate disasters making losses too large to overlook. By then, the repricing could become rapid and painful.
None of this means Indian markets should panic or abandon climate-exposed sectors. India will continue to build infrastructure, expand manufacturing and urbanize rapidly. But investors need to start asking harder questions about resilience, adaptation and long-term exposure instead of just assuming that climate disruption will remain manageable forever.
The danger is not that Indian markets are talking too much about climate risk. It is that they are still behaving as if it barely exists.
The author is an independent expert based in New Delhi, Kolkata and Odisha. Twitter: @scurve Instagram: @soumya.scurve.