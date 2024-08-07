Time for greenbacks to return to India? For clues, look to Warren Buffet

Another factor to consider is the likely outcome of the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Both conflicts could escalate in the short term, with Ukraine deploying newly acquired F-16 fighter jets and Iran and its allies seeking revenge on Israel for the killings of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. However, these conflicts cannot drag on indefinitely. Once they settle down, global growth could benefit from lower energy prices, resumed traffic through the Suez Canal, and increased government spending in Europe and the US as funds are redirected from military aid.