Siddharth Pai: Arm employees against sophisticated cyberattacks

The internet can be more dangerous than even the roughest part of a big city. Consider this: Over the Easter weekend, British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) fell victim to a cyberattack that proved not only costly in financial but also reputational terms. It stemmed not from a failure of firewalls or malware detection tools, but AI-enabled social engineering.

A hacker group known as Scattered Spider is being probed for breaching M&S’s systems through a third-party IT services contractor. The attackers may have used impersonation techniques to gain unauthorized access to internal systems, resulting in leaked customer data, operational disruptions and an estimated financial hit of over £400 million.

It underscores an increasingly common theme in today’s cybersecurity breaches: the exploiting of humans, rather than hardware or software. Cyber-safety is no longer just a technical issue to be left to the IT department; it’s a human issue, deeply embedded in behaviour, awareness and preparedness.

Human resource training is a pressing challenge in today’s context. Organizations are facing an onslaught of evolving cyber threats—ransomware attacks, phishing scams, deepfake impersonations, credential stuffing and more. These don’t merely target infrastructure, but also people. Employees get emails from attackers posing as executives, vendors or even co-workers. They’re tricked into clicking malicious links, giving away login credentials or transferring money to fake accounts. So the front-line isn’t the server room, but everyone’s inbox.

M&S wasn’t alone. Around the same time, Peter Green Chilled, a logistics supplier for major supermarkets, was hit by a ransomware demand that disrupted its ability to deliver fresh goods—a classic example of how lapses can ripple across supply chains. In each case, the technical sophistication of the attack was significant, but what often allowed entry was an older vulnerability: human error, complacency or ignorance.

That’s where training comes in. However, unlike other workplace modules like those for code compliance or harassment awareness, cybersecurity training poses unique challenges. For one, the threat landscape evolves constantly. Techniques that were cutting-edge six months ago may be obsolete now. Social engineering tactics are increasing as attackers study employee behaviour to refine their methods even as training modules struggle to keep pace.

Then there’s an engagement problem. Most employees don’t exactly look forward to such training. The mere mention conjures images of outdated videos, multiple-choice quizzes and unrelatable jargon. For behaviour change, the content must be engaging, memorable and relevant to people’s day-to-day roles. Trained users are 30% less likely to fall for phishing attempts (bit.ly/4kCylC3).

Gamification may work. If employees are challenged to identify phishing emails in a simulated inbox, or compete in cybersecurity ‘escape rooms’ that require them to solve puzzles based on real threats, they are far likelier to remember the lessons. Interactive storytelling and incentives could work. Case studies, like M&S’s, could be used.

Another solution is adaptive learning. Tools powered by large language models, such as Gen AI-based systems, can tailor training material to an employee’s role, learning pace and previous performance. A marketing executive who frequently handles customer data might need a different module from a warehouse supervisor. Likewise, training systems can use natural language interactions as learning chats. This would not only enhance comprehension but also facilitate continuous reinforcement.

However, designing and implementing such training programs isn’t solely the responsibility of the IT department. All departments must join hands, with HR embedding cyber awareness into the cultural fabric of the organization and fostering a mindset where everyone makes safety part of their job. When employees understand that a single careless click can cause multimillion-pound damage, as in the case of M&S, they’re more likely to internalize the lessons.

To sustain cybersecurity training, it should be embedded into everyday workflows. Micro-learning modules, brief but frequent sessions delivered via mobile devices or placed in productivity platforms, can reinforce knowledge incrementally. These modules could be triggered contextually—for example, providing a phishing refresher right after an employee forwards a suspicious email. Over time, such nudge-based training would build everyone’s muscle memory, turning caution into instinct.

The stakes could not be higher. Over 80% of the world’s largest organizations report at least one major breach a year. It’s not just about firewalls and antivirus software anymore; it’s about employees in coffee shops, on personal devices, at home networks and in third-party vendor offices. That reality demands that HR development evolve beyond compliance checklists and become an active, dynamic component of the organization’s cybersecurity strategy.

Ultimately, the best defence an organization can build is not a piece of software, but a culture—one where every employee acts as a guardian of data and systems. It demands well-designed, engaging and adaptive training efforts that keep pace with the adversaries we face. In the game of cybersecurity, humans aren’t just a vulnerability—they’re also the solution.

The author is co-founder of Siana Capital, a venture fund manager.