Siddharth Pai: Arm employees against sophisticated cyberattacks
Human resource training is urgent in today’s context of fast evolving cyber threats. Since human vulnerabilities are now being exploited and artificial intelligence is playing a role, the best defence lies in employee behaviour.
The internet can be more dangerous than even the roughest part of a big city. Consider this: Over the Easter weekend, British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) fell victim to a cyberattack that proved not only costly in financial but also reputational terms. It stemmed not from a failure of firewalls or malware detection tools, but AI-enabled social engineering.