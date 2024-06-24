Marlboro maker’s Zyn nicotine pouch can’t save Big Tobacco
Summary
- Flavoured nicotine pouches have been selling briskly in America. But their safety is in question and Philip Morris has had to curb the sales of its hot-selling brand.
Philip Morris Inc, maker of Marlboro cigarettes, has stopped online sales of Zyn in the US after receiving a subpoena in the District of Columbia (DC) related to flavoured products that are banned there. It’s the latest nicotine-pouch brand to hit the news and raises further questions about not just this product, but Big Tobacco’s ability to shift from cigarettes to less risky alternatives.