Mars and other planets offer us an opportunity we mustn’t lose

Where is India placed in this pursuit? The Indian space programme did not prioritize the exploration of Mars for a while. Scientists have had to fight an ideological bind that tended to give toilet-building greater priority than space exploration. Everyone knows now that both are necessary and a choice need not be made. Unfortunately, even when India embarked on exploration of the Moon and Mars in 2003, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) restricted it to a science-driven pursuit. So the output of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission has been limited to a few scientific research papers, some earnings for industry contractors, and a fillip to India’s international perception management. Even with its proposed second Mars mission, scheduled around the 2026 launch window, ISRO is content orbiting Mars without landing a rover on it, the way the Chinese have attempted with Tianwen-1. China’s goal is clear. It wants to be among the earliest nations to set a human footprint on Mars by 2050 and maximize the accrual of economic benefits from its pursuit of long-duration human presence on that planet.

