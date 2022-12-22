Maruti needs a breakthrough product and its chairman a new narrative4 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 01:49 AM IST
- Maruti probably should do now something it hasn't done since it launched the original people's car in 1983.
R.C. Bhargava has never been shy of voicing his views on automobiles, an industry he knows rather well. So, it was no surprise to see the chairman of Maruti Suzuki venting once again about the steep taxes on automobiles which along with the compensation cess have held back India’s car penetration.