Maruti needs a breakthrough product and its chairman a new narrative

Maruti, and Bhargava who’s contributed more than any other man to the success of the company he has served in various capacities, probably should do now something it hasn't done since it launched the original people's car in 1983 — creating an entirely new class of customers instead of mining the same set, it, and every other car maker, is chasing. This is not to say it hasn’t done well to introduce successful models – say Creta. Those successes stand. But fearful perhaps of cannibalizing its own sales and losing its predominant market share, Maruti has already ceded the electric vehicle space to newer entrants like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra. And while it occupies, and in most cases dominates, all the segments from entry level to midsize cars, it has completely failed in the premium segment with its one offering, the Kizashi, a complete flop when it was launched 10 years ago. So, an affordable EV or an affordable but high-end SUV or even a Made-in-India car to compete with the Mercs and BMWs, are opportunities waiting for India’s biggest car maker.

