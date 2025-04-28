Cutting taxes on small cars is a quick fix that ignores the elephant in the room
SummaryThe vast majority of Indians are unable to afford a car, and tweaking tax rates won't solve this overarching problem for the auto industry.
India’s largest carmaker has a problem. Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the listed India arm of parent Suzuki Motor Corporation, has for several years been bigger than its Japanese parent. But it has found it increasingly difficult to defend its once dominant share of the market in the face of rising competition and changing consumer preferences.