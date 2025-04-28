Cutting taxes on small cars is a quick fix that ignores the elephant in the room

Extreme inequality

Bhargava points to one of the biggest problems with the India growth story – its unevenness. According to him, India’s potential car buyers are almost entirely restricted to those earning ₹12 lakh a year or more, which is just 12% of the population. “How can you get high car sales growth if 88% of the country are below the levels of income where they cannot afford these cars costing ₹10 lakh and above?" he asked at the company’s recent post-results conference.