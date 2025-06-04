Stuck in first gear: Take a close look at what ails car sales in India
Maruti Suzuki’s call for small-car sales incentives is easier to dismiss than what it says about this market. Are offtake volumes at risk of hitting a premature plateau in India? If so, why? The answer matters.
For decades, small cars drove India’s market for passenger vehicles. But this has changed in recent years. So much so that our largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has rung an alarm bell. A senior executive for marketing and sales, Partho Banerjee, has said a sales revival in this segment would need incentives.