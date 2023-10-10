Mass ageing poses a challenge we’ve never faced before
The data is staring hard at us and we had better start trying out a variety of solutions
The world is ageing rapidly. In 2022, there were nearly 800 million people aged 65+ years, globally, representing 10% of the world’s population. This is likely to increase by 5-6% every 30 years to reach 16% by 2050 and nearly 1 in 4 people by the end of the century. The wider implications of ageing societies will increasingly occupy our mind-space in the decades to come.