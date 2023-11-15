Mass bombardment should've been abandoned a long ago as a war strategy
Summary
- The human mind is such that intense bombing raids don’t break civilian morale but may harden hostilities. Hatred aroused among victims of bombing can be preyed upon by extremist leaders to mould future extremists.
Can a nation be bombed into submission? Does destruction of a nation’s infrastructure destroy the morale of its people? Will ordinary citizens become panicky and turn against their leaders for having brought the wrath of attackers upon them? These questions that are now being asked in the context of the Gaza conflict were also asked even during World War II.