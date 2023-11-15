Mass bombardment should've been abandoned a long ago as a war strategy

Thanks to brain plasticity, we humans are adept at making behavioural and emotional adjustments to what is happening in our environment. Whether it is a foul smell or loud noises around us, our brains adjust to those stimuli very quickly. This adaptation process of the brain affects how humans perceive risks too. The feeling of risk that we associate with a dangerous task will be high when we do that task for the first time. But as we indulge in that task more often, the sense of risk attached to that task reduces. This explains why it is often experienced workers who meet with accidents at the workplace. It is because of this inherent adaptation ability of the brain that residents of a city under continual bomb attacks get inured and ‘numb’ to bombardment.