At the time, major exchanges were only offering bitcoin. Many were functioning as brokers rather than exchanges and fees were in the 5-10% range and liquidity was extremely low. I felt that India needs a user driven exchange. My flatmate was also doing a crypto start up. My co founder and I came up with a model where we used global liquidity on the back end. Global exchanges like Binance have a lot of liquidity. We also introduced features like allowing investors to lend their cryptocurrency and earn interest and later on staking in ethereum (which is a similar activity).