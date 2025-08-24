Manu Joseph: Why all marriages are actually arranged marriages
Could it be that marriage also came from the rich—like morals, beliefs, literature and college reunions? A film called ‘Materialists’ should set us thinking.
Materialists, a delightful film, especially for people who are not wounded, wants to say that beautiful women want to marry wealthy and tall men, and wealthy men want to marry beautiful young women. And people who are not so sought-after choose others like them. Thus the marriage of the under-desired, too, is of two equals, of their two equal handicaps.