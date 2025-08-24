Manu Joseph: Why all marriages are actually arranged marriages

In my theory of love, I see it as a primordial mental illness. Love’s feverish excess in some people is the illness; and its moderation in most people gives it the power to transmit itself as a great human virtue, like devotion, that everyone can attain if they are so lucky as to meet a magical being. So, those who were afflicted by too much love sang about it, melting hearts and sending into the world one more quality of the mad that those who are not mad try in vain to acquire.