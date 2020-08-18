Matters of justice that need clear enunciation

In the tide of judicial affairs, there comes a time when matters of law and justice delivery call for deep deliberation. Such an occasion may be upon us now, thanks to a run-in with the legal system by Prashant Bhushan, an eminent lawyer held guilty of contempt on Friday by the Supreme Court for a couple of tweets. On Monday, at a hearing on similar charges against him in an earlier case, a bench of the apex court raised two big questions of Indian jurisprudence that it said should be settled now for the sake of future cases. One, “In case you have a grievance against a judge, what should be the process? In what circumstances can such allegations be made?" And two, “When some matter is subjudice, to what extent can the matter be argued through media and another mode?" It is for the judiciary to offer clarity, of course, and a larger bench is soon expected to take up these issues. Yet, while the interpretation of legal provisions is one thing, whether we need revisions done is another. Laws that can be considered eternally valid are rare, some would say non-existent, and it is sometimes worthwhile to re-examine them in the light of shifting contexts.

In a classic justice system, the dignity of courts needs to be assured and the reputation of judges shielded so that their rulings are honoured and not defied. This holds especially true in India, where the writ of courts has to be enforced all too often. But we have long lacked an open mechanism by which complaints could be made against judges. Impeachment is a long-winded parliamentary process that can only be invoked for gross misconduct. A window for whistle-blowers is an idea, but one that is unlikely to work in the sphere of dispute resolution, unfortunately, given all the axes that various parties have to grind. Still, the judiciary could devise a way to filter out the noise and address grievances that are plausibly real. Likewise, the issue of cases under trial being discussed in public would call for a nuanced response. Unlike the US, where trials can turn into televised spectacles, India keeps court affairs out of the public glare, and wisely so. Despite this, an incessant blather on TV channels in the guise of debates often threatens to prejudice popular perceptions before courts get to rule one way or another. This has the same effect as casual aspersions cast on the judiciary. Taken to extremes, it could even lend itself to mass approval of mob justice. This danger, though, could also act as a criterion for what ought to be permissible and what not. A sober analysis that is devoid of rhetoric and polemics, for example, is unlikely to pose any risk on that count, and should be fine.

Overall, we could do with far greater clarity on what is deemed harmful to the cause of justice and what is not. In an era suffused with online opinions, for instance, what criticism can be directed at the justice system or judges without falling afoul of our contempt law? Bhushan is to be punished for a tweet that alluded to the chief justice of India’s social life and links, and another that sought to blame four past chief justices of India for an allegedly weakened democracy. Similar and sharper comments are routinely aired on social media. This makes our contempt law seem much too harsh for the times we live in. It needs to be either excised or eased. Either way, we need the rules spelt out clearly.

