Matters of justice that need clear enunciation

In a classic justice system, the dignity of courts needs to be assured and the reputation of judges shielded so that their rulings are honoured and not defied. This holds especially true in India, where the writ of courts has to be enforced all too often. But we have long lacked an open mechanism by which complaints could be made against judges. Impeachment is a long-winded parliamentary process that can only be invoked for gross misconduct. A window for whistle-blowers is an idea, but one that is unlikely to work in the sphere of dispute resolution, unfortunately, given all the axes that various parties have to grind. Still, the judiciary could devise a way to filter out the noise and address grievances that are plausibly real. Likewise, the issue of cases under trial being discussed in public would call for a nuanced response. Unlike the US, where trials can turn into televised spectacles, India keeps court affairs out of the public glare, and wisely so. Despite this, an incessant blather on TV channels in the guise of debates often threatens to prejudice popular perceptions before courts get to rule one way or another. This has the same effect as casual aspersions cast on the judiciary. Taken to extremes, it could even lend itself to mass approval of mob justice. This danger, though, could also act as a criterion for what ought to be permissible and what not. A sober analysis that is devoid of rhetoric and polemics, for example, is unlikely to pose any risk on that count, and should be fine.