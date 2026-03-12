It is welcome that India is liberalizing inward investment from countries that share a land border with India. Investments up to 10% of a company’s paid-up capital that involve no board-seat control will be allowed under the automatic route.
Maximize FDI without worrying about the colour of money but act to minimize security threats too
SummaryEasing foreign direct investment from border-sharing countries could revive the interest of Chinese manufacturers in India, help us join global value chains and serve our export ambitions. Yet, safety is paramount. We must keep electronic components under close watch for security risks.
