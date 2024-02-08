Maximize the Innovation Fund’s impact by focusing on key national goals
Summary
- The ₹1 trillion fund must focus on high-tech manufacturing, industrial decarbonization and export competitiveness.
The Innovation Fund announced in the interim budget could be a potential game-changer for the innovation ecosystem in India. Such enablers are critical, as only 4.3% of private sector firms in India spend on research and development (R&D), which is low compared to the world average of 14% (World Bank data).