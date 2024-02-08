Maximize the Innovation Fund’s impact by focusing on key national goals

Indian exporters find themselves grappling with market-access problems in developed markets on account of NTMs. In 2023, they encountered the highest number of import refusals by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) among all exporting countries. Pharmaceuticals and medical devices was the predominant category of Indian exports held back by FDA intervention from 2019 to 2023. Similarly, in the European Union, information from its rapid alert system, which details measures against non-food dangerous products, indicates that Indian companies ranked fifth in risk alerts on exported products among non-European countries during 2019-2023. These risk alerts spanned diverse sectors, such as machinery and equipment, automotive products, toys, textiles and clothing, and chemical products. These rejections are lost export opportunities for Indian companies and also mars the reputation of our exporters.