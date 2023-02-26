Maximum city Mumbai has become a hazy maze
The dust-ups of its construction boom are a health hazard in need of urgent mitigation. We must tie permits for developers with dust control before India’s urban development goes awry
For a city blessed with abundant coastal sea breeze, Mumbai has no business making people gasp for fresh air, let alone fill lungs with dust that sickens. Right now, its local hotspot for clouds of particle pollution that arise from construction is Mulund, a suburb that private trackers claim went above Air Quality Index (AQI) levels of 500, a red-alert for human safety, in some areas last week. Official AQI readings are less dire, but only relatively so. The situation warrants policy clamps on a building frenzy led by private builders that includes a major sewerage project of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Sadly, though, even minimal measures for dust mitigation are proving tardy. The BMC is reported to have fined a public-project contractor for failing pollution norms, while a proposal to get other literal movers and shakers to abide by stiffer rules of dust control winds its way up the municipal body. This laxity offers no relief to those made wheezy by what they’re forced to inhale for no fault other than their presence.