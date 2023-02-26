Maximum city Mumbai has become a hazy maze

The heaviest irony of our post-covid construction spree is its contribution to respiratory ailments, our exposure to which rises sharply as the airborne particulate matter (PM) count soars beyond safety limits. Typical AQI gauges monitor PM10 and PM2.5—particles no larger than 10 and 2.5 microns across (a hair is 50-70 microns). Air full of the former causes irritation and worse within a short span, while the tinier bits sneak into our bloodstream to reveal their toxicity only after long spans of exposure. It’s a myth that dust is PM10 and smoke is PM2.5. Both have pollutants of both types, both suffocate, and construction zones are usually dense with dust of all particle sizes. What BMC and other permit issuers must do is deploy a dust-reduction mandate for dust-raising activity, with a clear set of rules to be enforced. Builders could cloak sites in cover-up material, spray surfaces with water to dampen them and use vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters, together with special polymers and other dust-control agents. The adoption of such methods would add to costs, no doubt, but these bills must be borne in accordance with the principle of ‘polluter pays’. Municipal authorities could place AQI caps on project sites, let managers pick their mix of dust-busters, and then upload data to an online dashboard for locals to access, corroborate and mount a vigil if they want.