Maximum government may well be here to stay
- The budget’s huge outlays will stretch our pandemic fiscal expansion into next year’s election season. Given the risks of a sustained big-state policy, put it down to a political preference
The hypothesis that politics invariably gets in the way of economics as national elections approach was put to a special test by the Union Budget for 2023-24, presented in Parliament by India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It was billed as our first ‘Amrit Kaal’ budget, but its context had two big pattern-breakers. Unlike the usual half-decade cycle of a Lok Sabha term, with sarkari largesse kept for the final year, a pandemic had forced an early fiscal expansion that satisfied the original purpose of deficit spending—as a tool of economic revival and not a revdi dispenser—but also reduced space for the Centre to go on a pre-poll spree (without being reckless). This constraint, however, was accompanied by a political rarity: the Bharatiya Janata Party’s confidence in securing a third mandate on a trot in 2024. Together, these argued for the economy’s long-term interests to be held above the electoral fray. While this called for a markedly better balanced budget for post-pandemic stability, what we got was a cursory nod, with the state playing allocator-in-chief of capital.
