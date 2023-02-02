Maximum government may well be here to stay

Covid had pushed the Centre’s fiscal deficit to 9.2% of GDP in 2020-21. Although our annual gap between inflows and outgoes—likely to be 6.4% this year on an enlarged base after two lost years—is projected half a point lower at 5.9% of GDP for 2023-24, it still indicates an expense bloat. The state admittedly does have a worthy role in public welfare, climate action and other fields. Its proliferation of programmes, however, is not just populist, but given to grandeur in its role as an incubator of enterprise. Its infra splurge as an investor of last resort is set to take another leap. Its outlay on capital expenditure has been upped by a third to ₹10 trillion, or 3.3% of GDP. It is expected to boost growth, multiply incomes, perk up consumption, rouse ‘animal spirits’, ‘crowd in’ private investment and yield a revenue upsurge that’ll help tighten the fisc to 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26. This is plausible, granted, and it sure beats the profligacy of leaky outlays, but the pullback of this path is so slow that it transforms our covid-rescue plan into policy as usual. This plainly reveals a political preference, not just in how it privileges statist projects—industrial incentives included—over market orientation, but also how it downplays the patchy results so far of our crowd-in game. It’s an inclination that will pose risks as we go along. True, government debt is off its 90%-of-GDP pandemic peak, but our payback burden is a drag on fiscal efficacy, even as today’s uneven demand scenario masks price pressures that could flare up to make credit dearer and crowd out the efficiency of private enterprise.