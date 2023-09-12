May the twain meet: Look East as much as West for Indian exports

India’s goods exports printed 14.5% lower for the April-July period, having contracted for the sixth month on a trot in July. A slump in goods exports such as this would typically drive attention to the imminent slowdown in Western advanced economies. Only, this time around, the bigger problem seems to be closer home—the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, which comprises the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and northeast, south and east Asia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While during April-July India’s total goods exports contracted 14.5%, exports to the APAC region were down a substantial 22.0%. The decline in exports to the US and European Union (EU) was lower at 11.5% and 4.8%, respectively.

The slowdown in exports to the APAC region also started earlier. In fiscal 2022-23, when India’s overall goods exports and those to the US and EU rose 6.9%, 3.1% and 15.2%, respectively, exports to APAC markets were down 11.2%. Hence, the decline this fiscal year is on an already low base of last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The starkest sub-region-wise decline in fiscal 2022-23 was to northeast Asia (-18.9%); followed by south Asia (-18.1%) and east Asia (-13.7%). Exports rose by a mild 3.9% to ASEAN.

So, did these regions import less from other parts of the world last year, apart from facing inherent systemic issues? On the contrary, even as India’s exports to APAC markets fell, most of these regions imported more from across the world. Thus, the Indian export slump was not on account of lower regional demand.

Further, India’s non-oil exports to the APAC region slid more, by 12.3% on-year in the past fiscal (they rose to both the EU and US). This implies the decline in India’s goods exports to APAC was not a result of lower exports of oil (India’s top export commodity) but was broad-based, with the export of many of the top 10 commodities contracting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, the problem did not start in fiscal 2022-23; the region’s share in India’s goods exports has been declining even before that. In fiscal 2018-19, APAC accounted for 33% of India’s goods exports, more than the combined share of the US and EU at 30.4% (a trend since fiscal 2008). In fiscal 2022-23, APAC’s share declined to 26.6% and the combined share of the US and EU rose to 34%—a trend that continued as of April-July this fiscal year, with APAC’s share shrinking further to 26.1%.

What is also problematic is that while India’s exports to the APAC region have been faltering, imports from the region remain robust. That worsens the trade deficit with the region. From 49.6% in 2018-19, APAC’s share in India’s goods trade deficit rose to 64.7% during April-July this fiscal.

While China remains the primary contributor to trade deficit with the APAC region, the deficit with APAC (ex-China) is also widening. For instance, while China’s share in India’s goods trade deficit rose from 29.1% in fiscal 2018-19 to 35.9% during April-July this fiscal, the share of APAC (ex-China) increased from 20.5% to 28.8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decline does not bode well for India’s overall export prospects. Notably, India has kept itself out of a mega Asian trade deal, namely the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), considered the world’s largest free trade bloc, covering around 30% of the world’s population, gross domestic product (GDP) and trade.

The RCEP came into full force on 2 June. With the Philippines being the last one to complete its ratification process, this trade arrangement is now effective for all its 15 members—the 10 ASEAN countries along with China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

India is also not a part of the Comprehensive and Progressive agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the trade pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), which are the two other large trade deals in the broader Asian region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As tariffs among member countries of those pacts continue to fall and trade and investment synergies improve, it is possible that India’s export potential to the APAC region will face further headwinds. That said, India has 13 free trade agreements (FTAs) and six preferential trade agreements (PTAs) with various countries/regions, and these mitigate some of the risks that arise from not joining mega regional trade deals.

To sum up, therefore, while India tries to increase exports to Western advanced economies, it would be pragmatic for the country not to lose focus on the APAC region. In terms of size alone, at around $32 trillion (nominal GDP size in 2022), the APAC (ex-India) market is bigger than both the US ($25.5 trillion) and Eurozone ($14.1 trillion).

Indeed, S&P Global expects APAC (ex-India) growth at around 4% to exceed that of the US (1.7%) and the Eurozone (0.6%) this year, and this trend is likely to continue in the foreseeable future. Hence, India must think of ways to harness the full potential of this region for its exports, especially given the natural benefit of geographic proximity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rudyard Kipling once said in a poem that the East is East and West is West and the twain shall never meet. If Indian exports are channelled in both directions, it would belie that claim of the Mumbai-born English poet and novelist. More than proverbially.