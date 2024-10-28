Opinion
McDonald’s forgot a key lesson from Chipotle’s E. coli crisis
Summary
- McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burgers were the source of an E. coli outbreak in the US over a two-week span recently. While the burger mass producer has taken swift action on food hygiene, it should’ve shown empathy for harmed consumers before making safety claims.
Consumers make choices about what and where they’ll eat based on quality, convenience and price. But higher up the hierarchy of needs is the requirement that the food you eat not sicken you—or, in a worst-case scenario, prove fatal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more