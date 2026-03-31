McFlop: How McDonald's Big Arch video went viral but failed to flip its sales story

The efforts are starting to pay off, with the company reporting last month that during the fourth quarter its sales grew at the fastest pace in more than two years. “As I’ve said before and I will say again, McDonald’s is not going to get beat on value and affordability. It’s in our DNA,” Kempczinski said on the company’s earnings call. The Wall Street Journal has reported that next month the company will push its value image even further, launching items for $3 and less, as well as $4 breakfast meals.