A viral video clip of McDonald’s CEO Christopher Kempczinski eating the fast-food chain’s Big Arch burger has been memed and roasted across the internet. It surely cost him a little bit of his dignity. But that’s a small price to pay for the equivalent of millions of dollars in free publicity. One advertising consultancy estimated that the episode generated some $18 million in brand value for McDonald’s this month alone.
McFlop: How McDonald's Big Arch video went viral but failed to flip its sales story
SummaryA viral video of McDonald's CEO Christopher Kempczinski trying the chain’s latest big-bite burger gave the brand massive publicity across America, but sales didn’t budge. Is McDonald’s losing touch? Has its pricing barbell been bent by a K-shaped economy?
A viral video clip of McDonald’s CEO Christopher Kempczinski eating the fast-food chain’s Big Arch burger has been memed and roasted across the internet. It surely cost him a little bit of his dignity. But that’s a small price to pay for the equivalent of millions of dollars in free publicity. One advertising consultancy estimated that the episode generated some $18 million in brand value for McDonald’s this month alone.
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