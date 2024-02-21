McKinsey advice: India Inc must get more competitive on growth

The core pursuit, of course, is profit. On this, McKinsey’s study has an argument clincher in favour of a growth-focus. Companies do not face a trade-off between profitability and their rate of revenue enlargement, it found. Hence a choice of either churning profits or re-investing capital would be a false dichotomy, given that the two metrics are observed to be correlated closely. Notably, the data reveals that firms growing their top-line too slowly saw their bottom-lines weaken over the decade under review. As the causation arrow here is most plausibly explained as weak revenues cramping profits, the report can be taken as McKinsey’s nudge to invest more, so as to enlarge inflows for a larger-sized business to make enlarged profits. That profitability could stumble on nothing scarier than a flat revenue curve may sound odd in a static setting, but in a dynamic market, it could reflect being left behind by rivals. As for growth acceleration, McKinsey recommends seven ‘levers’ to be deployed. The most effective is resource allocation, which adaptive firms actively seek to optimize, though they could also leverage the pursuit of adjacent opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, a digital embrace, the incubation of breakout ideas, an export thrust and enhanced leadership.

