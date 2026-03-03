McKinsey: India must equip small businesses with the digital tools to unlock the next phase of e-commerce growth

With D2C adoption among MSMEs growing three times faster than in traditional marketplaces, the D2C market could reach $60 billion in e-commerce sales in India by 2030 from $10-$12 billion today. However, they have pain points that range from a lack of insights into customer behaviour or product performance at the pre-sales stage to cart abandonment, the absence of buyer support mechanisms to see a sale through, limited courier options and challenges with tracking orders and returns (which must be managed in a way that doesn’t undermine consumer trust).