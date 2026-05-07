Banks are at their peak performance in India. Credit growth is faster than nominal GDP growth, world-class digital platforms have arisen and regulations have been supportive.
McKinsey report: Indian banks have peaked in performance but they still have a long way to go
SummaryIndian banks have performed well on credit growth, asset quality, digital adoption and more, but the forces behind this rise are flagging. Early movers can differentiate themselves by focusing on the fundamentals of banking.
Banks are at their peak performance in India. Credit growth is faster than nominal GDP growth, world-class digital platforms have arisen and regulations have been supportive.
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