Measure every action for gender empowerment impact

As the world tries to recover from the pandemic, we must acknowledge that the road ahead for women is longer and more arduous. Women, especially youth, were among the worst affected by the pandemic and their recovery has also been among the slowest. Decent work deficits are more pronounced among women. Even in non-crisis times, women tend to receive lower remuneration for the same work and frequently endure poor working conditions. Women are also more susceptible to layoffs, and face more barriers to re-entering the labour market than their male counterparts. Analysis by UN Women and UNDP suggests that about 435 million women and girls were living on less than $1.90 per day; 47 million fell back into poverty as a result of covid-related shocks.