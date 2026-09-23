American media is setting an example by circling wagons against Trump’s punitive moves

American President Donald Trump surely knows by now that spontaneously banning media from the White House is illegal. He even has alternative—and legitimate—methods to revoke credentials that wouldn’t be so toxic to free speech.
American President Donald Trump surely knows by now that spontaneously banning media from the White House is illegal. He even has alternative—and legitimate—methods to revoke credentials that wouldn’t be so toxic to free speech.
But acting with impunity seems to be how Trump browbeats his rivals into submission. This time, the press is striking back and teaching the rest of the country how to fight a bully.
But acting with impunity seems to be how Trump browbeats his rivals into submission. This time, the press is striking back and teaching the rest of the country how to fight a bully.
CNN, MS Now and Politico filed a lawsuit Monday against the Trump administration after Trump announced a ban against them on Truth Social as “a result of their constant ‘reporting’” of what he called fake news.
In their lawsuit, the media outlets allege being barred from the White House violates their First Amendment rights to freedom from viewpoint discrimination (and retaliation for exercising their rights), as well as their Fifth Amendment right to due process.
A president could potentially revoke media credentials on legitimate grounds, such as misconduct inside the White House, but doing so would require fair notice and an opportunity to be heard by an impartial arbiter. CNN, MS Now and Politico say that they received no such process before their credentials were pulled, and no misconduct has been publicly cited other than the president’s frustration with their news coverage.
Trump has not even specified a particular story or claim that he alleges is inaccurate. According to the lawsuit, the president has cited “cumulative stories over the last two years” and “purposefully negative stories.”
A remedy for reporting false information that harms the reputation of its subject already exists: it’s called a defamation lawsuit. And Trump certainly knows how to file one—against others. The president has sued news outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, ABC News and CBS News with mixed results.
The all-out ban foisted upon CNN, MS Now and Politico, however, is a clear breach of the First Amendment rights of the press outlets and their reporters.
One reason the First Amendment prohibits the government from taking adverse action against the press based on the content of their reporting is that it has a chilling effect on other outlets, incentivizing self-censorship lest they too fall into the government’s crosshairs.
As a result, the public loses the benefit of independent reporting, an essential component of an informed electorate in a democracy. Trump only amplified this risk when he “threatened there would be ‘other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,’” according to the lawsuit.
But by Monday afternoon, other members of the TV broadcast press, including Fox News, announced that they would not be covering Trump’s events designated for coverage. The announcement shows that members of the media have learnt that the way to defeat a bully is not through capitulation but collective action. By denying the president the TV coverage he craves, they have struck with the ultimate weapon.
Trump has also already suffered losses in court over similar bans, such as his failed revocation of a CNN reporter’s press credentials during his first term. Then in 2025, Trump barred the Associated Press from the White House for refusing to update its stylebook to conform to the president’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America.’
That case remains on appeal, but in a temporary ruling, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia wrote that while a president may restrict press access to private spaces such the Oval Office or Air Force One, other parts of the White House are “non-public forums” that, once opened to reporters, must be opened to all of them, regardless of their viewpoint.
The ban against CNN, MS Now and Politico applies to the entire White House premises, including those non-public forums.
With no prospect of succeeding with a ban under US law, why then would Trump take such drastic action? When asked whether he believed the ban would hold up in court, Trump said, “I think it’s good to point it out whether it survives or doesn’t,” revealing the weakness of his legal hand.
In the world of information warfare, the term ‘active measures’ means taking action that will prompt your rival to react in a predictable way. Rather than talking about the war in Iran or Trump’s plummeting poll numbers just weeks before midterm elections to the US Congress, the media will no doubt pivot to the virtues of a free press in a democratic society. And once Trump loses in court, he will be able to blame the judiciary.
In the meantime, he can make life for his targets miserable as they endure an expensive court battle. His conduct seems like a transparent effort to change the narrative. But by joining hands to stand up to Trump, the American media is teaching America the power of solidarity. ©Bloomberg
The author is professor, University of Michigan Law school, and a former US attorney.