Media’s meta-anxiety: Will the truth prevail?
Summary
- As India mulls a law to assure news publishers a fair slice of Big Tech’s ad revenues, with Google and Meta raking in big bucks, we must study not just Australia’s law but also the fallout of Meta’s news blackout in Canada. With truth at stake, we need just outcomes.
As Mint reported this week, India is weighing a new law aimed at fair compensation for news publishers from Big Tech platforms carrying their content. If enacted, Google and Meta would need to comply. From a news point of view, the rise of Google’s search tool and Meta’s social media services (Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram) has been a mixed blessing, with content reach and visibility clearly amplified, but with this mix looking bleaker the closer one looks.