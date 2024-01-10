Medical micro-robots would require carefully crafted regulatory oversight
Summary
- Tiny new health devices that can be inserted in our bodies are on their way and will need wise regulation.
In the 1988 Steven Spielberg film Inner Space, Dennis Quaid’s character uses some sort of miniaturization technology to shrink himself so small that he can be injected into the body of a human being in a tiny submersible to reach various organs and systems. While our ability to miniaturize humans remains within the realm of science fiction, thanks to remarkable advancements in nanotechnology, it is becoming possible for us to achieve some of what was described in the movie through the use of tiny machines capable of operating at that scale.