Medical micro-robots would require carefully crafted regulatory oversight

There is no doubt that micro-bots fall within the definition of medical devices under existing regulations. However, none of these rules had autonomous nano-devices in mind when written and are unlikely to be capable of covering all the issues this will raise. Regulators will probably need to establish fresh standardized testing protocols and performance criteria in order to ensure safety and consistency, and facilitate comparisons across different platforms. This will inevitably lead to delays in approvals for use and uncertainty over the viability of this industry as a whole. To make matters worse, since these devices process sensitive personal data from within the human body, it will raise new concerns about the ownership, privacy and security of data that will force a relook at data protection regulations.