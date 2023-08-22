Medical prescription guidelines: Go for well-calibrated adoption

The National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex regulator of India’s medical sector, released a set of guidelines on 2 August for all registered medical practitioners (RMPs) covering a wide spectrum of issues, including medical ethics. Among the guidelines is a key guidance for RMPs to prescribe only INN generic (International Non-Proprietary Name, i.e.) instead of branded drugs. The guidelines also urge prescribers to encourage patients to purchase drugs from government centres and generic pharmacy outlets and to educate the public about generics being equivalent to their branded counterparts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has been advocating the use of generics for the past few years with the intent of lowering the cost of healthcare and thereby improving access. As per the NMC, INN generics are 30-80% cheaper than branded generics. A similar benefit to consumers has been seen in markets such as the US, where generics saved the healthcare system nearly $2.8 trillion from 2009 to 2022.

India vs West: Structural differences and implementation challenges: Unlike markets in the West, the Indian market is a predominantly generics market: Branded, trade and INN. All these three categories are me-too drugs but marketed and distributed differently. Branded generics are promoted to doctors, while trade generics are sold through the trade network (with higher margins), and usually not promoted to doctors. The NMC has asked RMPs to switch from branded to INN, which is a major shift. There has been a pushback from pharma companies and RMPs. To understand why, we need to consider the structural factors that led the Indian pharma market to its domination by branded generics.

India is an out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure dominated market, one where patients have always had an inherent trust in doctors. From our conversations with multiple doctors, there is clear hesitation in prescribing INN generics due to a lack of confidence in the quality of products and reputation of manufacturers. In terms of quality standardization in India, bio-equivalence criteria are mandatory only for the first four years after a molecule enters the market. Subsequent introductions can get approvals by just submitting stability data.

By comparison, in Western markets such as the US, all generics must match active-pharmaceutical-ingredient (API) characteristics and bio-availability with those of the original drug innovators, which enables prescribers to trust drug quality and prescribe INN drugs post patent expiry. Doctors in India have years of experience with branded generics and feel more confident about clinical outcomes. It comes as no surprise that the NMC’s guidelines are facing strong opposition amid calls for a re-evaluation in the wake of concerns raised by medical associations about their potential impact on patient care.

Unlike Western markets, where a combination of factors like consolidated insurance and organized retailer power regulates drug prices and ensures that significant savings are passed onto consumers, doctors in India fear that merely prescribing INN generics will not guarantee savings because the proposed guideline potentially means a transfer of drug choice from trained prescribers whom patients trust to chemists who may be motivated to dispense drugs with higher trade margins than cheaper INN versions. Related to this are difficulties in prescribing fixed-dose molecule combinations with appropriate strength variations.

Quality and access must be supplemented with adequate availability of INN drugs, which currently make up a market share of only 1-2% in India (while trade generics have a 7-8% market share). While Jan Aushadi centres and government clinics have been scaled up to 9,000+ centres, there is a need to establish a much broader network of such facilities with assured availability of molecules so that customers are not inconvenienced.

Key considerations and the way forward: While the government’s intent is laudable, several considerations need to be discussed and enablers put in place for successful implementation. Quality assurance of INN generics is paramount and requires a step change in India’s quality-assuring framework. The number of drugs standard control inspectors and testing laboratories is woefully low and will need a concerted push by the government to bring it to a level where all manufacturing facilities are inspected regularly. All RMPs need to feel comfortable prescribing INN generics, as medical accountability rests with them. Till such time, doctors in India should be encouraged to prescribe branded medicines along with INN generics as they deem appropriate.

For the Indian consumer to benefit from trade generics or INN drugs, we must evaluate trade margins in addition to price caps. That will ensure that the savings from lower marketing costs are indeed passed on to the customer. Medically rational fixed-dose combinations can help reduce pill burdens, but may pose challenges if INN pills are to be prescribed. This must also be considered.

In summary, improving the affordability of (and thus access to) quality medicines is a step in the right direction. However, a much deeper and open dialogue is needed between the government, medical bodies, patient groups and the pharmaceutical industry. The effort must carry everyone along and any implementation done in haste could be detrimental for the long-term growth of the industry.

We must also always keep the interest of the patient front and centre, while recognizing that India is a unique market and there are challenges that will need to be mitigated. This is an implementation journey that requires a well-calibrated approach in a time-bound manner.

Ram Balasubramanian, principal, BCG contributed to the article. These are the authors' personal views.