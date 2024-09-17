Healthcare for all: India could lead by shaping the future of AI and biotech | Mint

Healthcare for all: India could lead by shaping the future of AI and biotech
Summary
- India must invest in research and development and use data to drive insights that can boost medical research. Skill building for medical and research professionals, together with a regulatory environment that does not stifle innovation, could help India emerge as a leader in health technology.
Three years ago, Google’s AlphaFold pulled off the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) breakthrough in science to date by unfolding the structure of almost every protein so far catalogued by science, cracking one of the grand challenges of biology in just 18 months.