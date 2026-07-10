India could become the world’s top hotspot for medical tourism: here’s how policy could help

We often lament the state of healthcare in India. Not without reason, perhaps. But a report by Travel and Tour World of top 50 medical tourism destinations in the world for 2026 has some encouraging news.
It ranks India third globally after Türkiye and Thailand. Thanks to quality medical infrastructure and economical treatment plans, it says, these countries have established themselves as premier global hubs for overseas patients.
The ranking reflects the preferences of such patients, who value reliable healthcare services, specialized medical expertise, cutting edge technology, affordable treatment options, reduced waiting times and well developed infrastructure that supports a comfortable recovery.
Ironically, seven of the chart’s top 10 are emerging economies. This suggests that doctors in these countries are no less skilled than their counterparts in the advanced world. Add to that a cost advantage from the perspective of rich-world patients, and it is clear how an influx from abroad could swell as they search for good but relatively cheap services.