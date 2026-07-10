India could become the world’s top hotspot for medical tourism: here’s how policy could help

We often lament the state of healthcare in India. Not without reason, perhaps. But a report by Travel and Tour World of top 50 medical tourism destinations in the world for 2026 has some encouraging news.
We often lament the state of healthcare in India. Not without reason, perhaps. But a report by Travel and Tour World of top 50 medical tourism destinations in the world for 2026 has some encouraging news.
It ranks India third globally after Türkiye and Thailand. Thanks to quality medical infrastructure and economical treatment plans, it says, these countries have established themselves as premier global hubs for overseas patients.
It ranks India third globally after Türkiye and Thailand. Thanks to quality medical infrastructure and economical treatment plans, it says, these countries have established themselves as premier global hubs for overseas patients.
The ranking reflects the preferences of such patients, who value reliable healthcare services, specialized medical expertise, cutting edge technology, affordable treatment options, reduced waiting times and well developed infrastructure that supports a comfortable recovery.
Ironically, seven of the chart’s top 10 are emerging economies. This suggests that doctors in these countries are no less skilled than their counterparts in the advanced world. Add to that a cost advantage from the perspective of rich-world patients, and it is clear how an influx from abroad could swell as they search for good but relatively cheap services.
Across the world, rising healthcare costs, long waits and a growing burden of lifestyle diseases are driving patients to look beyond borders. Given the satisfaction gaps in some well-off countries—as anyone familiar with either the UK’s public health services or America’s insurance-driven system could vouch for—this should not come as a surprise.
It has led to the emergence of a medical value travel (MVT) market valued globally at about $115.6 billion in 2022 and projected to reach around $286.1 billion by 2030. With this market growing at a compound annual growth rate of above 10%, India has emerged as a hotspot.
Government data shows that medical tourism accounted for about 5.5% of India’s 9.2 million-odd foreign tourist arrivals in 2025. Industry estimates for last year place the country’s medical tourism business at about $8.7 billion, projected at $16.2 billion by 2030.
As Apollo Group of Hospitals founder Prathap C. Reddy noted in a Mint oped, where India scores over its top-league rivals is that while Thailand thrives on cosmetic surgery, dental work and spa-based recovery, even as Türkiye dominates hair transplants and cosmetic procedures, we offer services “higher up the value chain in complex procedures—cardiac surgery, oncology, organ transplants, neurosurgery, advanced orthopaedics and robotic interventions.”
All the more reason for the Centre to heed his suggestions: treat MVT as a service export and offer tax credits or grants linked to verified forex earnings; provide low-cost capital for ICU and robotic suites that target overseas patients; offer visas on arrival and ease logistics; develop medical clusters like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi as ‘medical export districts,’ and offer plug-and-play clearances, recovery hotels and dedicated logistical support.
With India’s merchandise exports threatened by US tariffs and AI automation shaking up IT services, medical tourism could rival global capability centres (GCCs) as a forex-earning growth engine. The spin-offs in terms of job creation in the healthcare sector across a wide range of skillsets can potentially exceed what GCCs offer, with many jobs unexposed to the risk of an AI takeover.
Plus, traditional disciplines focused on preventive and holistic well-being could give us an added edge if employed in conformity with scientific principles.