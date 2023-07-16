Meeting creep: Stiff measures are being tested out against it

Reminding employees that ‘time is money’ is likely to have some drawbacks. Management professors Cassie Mogilner, Ashley Whillans and Michael Norton note in a research review that “when people are led to equate time and money by putting a price on their time… their behaviour changes." They become less helpful, less willing to work on what’s not directly tied to their compensation, feel more stress and may become more impatient. Focusing on money makes people a little more anti-social, in other words—but it can also make them work longer and harder.

