The initial public offering (IPO) market is preparing for an era of superjumbo listings that threatens to shift the earth’s financial axis. With SpaceX reportedly filing for a market debut that could eclipse Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion record in size, the stakes have moved beyond mere capital raising.
Countdown to the mega IPO of SpaceX: A giant leap for insiders, a gigantic risk for public investors?
SummarySpaceX's IPO has more riding on it than size alone: indices like Nasdaq and S&P Dow Jones seem eager to rewrite inclusion rules for mega listings. Are equity platforms tilting away from investor interest? Index providers must decide who they serve: investors who track them or issuers who game them.
The initial public offering (IPO) market is preparing for an era of superjumbo listings that threatens to shift the earth’s financial axis. With SpaceX reportedly filing for a market debut that could eclipse Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion record in size, the stakes have moved beyond mere capital raising.
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