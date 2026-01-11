Mega shift: Prepare for a global economic transformation driven by local allocation of resources
As globalization shudders and climate, employment and inequality challenges mount, old economic playbooks are failing. State action, led by local governments and backed by flexible industrial policy, may emerge as the key force shaping how resources are allocated for economies to get ahead.
We are at the dawn of a new age: the climate transition is upon us, the era of hyper-globalization is receding, middle classes worldwide are under strain and poverty reduction in developing countries faces new headwinds. Even without the destabilizing shifts brought about by US President Donald Trump’s international trade and foreign aid policies, the world would be desperate for new solutions.