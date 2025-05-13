What makes Melania Trump the first First Lady of her kind
SummaryIt’s an unpaid but compulsory role in the US and she is redefining it her very own way—for better or worse. Her cryptocurrency offers a hint of her ambitions.
Melania Trump, First Lady of the US, began her first term in the White House with #FreeMelania trending online, as observers imagined that she was held hostage to her husband’s ideology rather than a true believer. The saying also captured the peculiar job of the First Lady as a sort of compulsory plus-one to the president.