What makes Melania Trump the first First Lady of her kind

This time around, she sent an early signal in her official White House portrait, for which she wore a dark suit, indicating that she is approaching her role as a businesswoman intent on cashing in. In this way, she seems like her husband, profiting off of the White House even as she’s hardly there. Amazon.com agreed to produce a documentary about her (limited) time in the East Wing, a deal reportedly worth $40 million. And on the eve of her husband’s inauguration, she launched her very own cryptocurrency, netting millions, following in his footsteps.