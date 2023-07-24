Memetic models can guide how to contain outbreaks of violence

Human beings fight not because they are different, but because they are the same and, in their attempt to distinguish themselves, have made themselves into enemies, human doubles in reciprocal violence." French philosopher and anthropologist Rene Girard made this observation in his theory of ‘memetics,’ whose premise is that human desires are largely shaped by imitation. Girard argued that individuals do not develop their desires independently, but instead adopt these from others around them, especially those whom they admire or consider role models. Even if those desires are contrary to their personal values or well-being, which explains why otherwise compassionate individuals can be coalesced into frenzied, bloodthirsty mobs. And these memetic models have resultant social structures, norms and behaviour, especially when acting as a group. It is memetics that motivates patriotism, tribal pride and a sense of surrogate achievement when any of one’s own tribe wins. The dark side of memetics can provoke rapacious vengeance and similar surrogacy in meting out violence to out-groups regardless of their guilt or innocence.

