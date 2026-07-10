Memorandum of misunderstanding: was failure written into the truce signed by the US and Iran?

Donald Trump says Iran’s leaders are “vicious,” “evil,” lying “scum.” Perhaps they are, but that is not the root cause of his predicament in the Strait of Hormuz, where the US president now says the ceasefire is over and further diplomacy would be a waste of time. His troubles—and therefore those of America’s Gulf allies and the global economy writ large—stem from his own apparent falsehoods.
The war Trump launched against Iran on 28 February did not end in the victory he has claimed. Nor did the ceasefire terms he agreed to in an attempt to end it—set out in a so-called Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)—represent Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” They were anything but. The document’s language is so ambiguous it has allowed both sides to continue pursuing their war aims by other means.