Manu Joseph: The pressure on men to read novels can be insufferable

There are some male literary superstars, but even their fate rests on a special quality of women—they are generous to men, in the sense that they are somewhat interested in what men have to say. Men, in general, do not seem to have that generosity. A lot of men, in my experience, have no interest in reading the thoughts and stories of women. There is no villainy here; it is just the way they are. It is a bit like how Indians are interested in reading about America, but Americans have no such reciprocal interest.