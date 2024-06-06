Menstrual leave can lift women’s labour participation
Summary
- High female labour force participation is an important driver for any economy but raising it requires prioritizing the physical, mental and emotional well-being of women employees. Menstrual leave should be a standard provision to achieve a more equitable and inclusive work environment.
On 13 December 2023, India’s Upper House of Parliament debated menstrual leave at workplaces, sparking widespread debate. The key point of discussion was the importance of menstrual leave in empowering individuals across various job roles and workplaces.