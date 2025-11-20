How a person experiences themselves and their emotions is always unique. It cannot be generalized as it differs from how everyone else may feel. I may react to a job loss with a lot of resilience and grit, and work towards changing for the better, while my friend could feel a huge sense of grief over it. There is no ‘right way’ to experience something; both reactions need to be understood and respected. And there is definitely a reason why two people react differently to the same situation. Several factors contribute to that.